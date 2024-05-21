Chicago woman accused of carjacking man at gunpoint in Washington Park

A Chicago woman was accused of carjacking a man at gunpoint in Washington Park last week.

Nikiyah McGinnis, 21, was arrested on Sunday in the 200 block of East 56th Street, just a few blocks from her home.

Police said McGinnis was identified as one of the offenders who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 65-year-old man on May 13. The incident occurred in the 5600 block of South Prarie Avenue, the same block as where McGinnis lives.

The victim was shot during the carjacking. McGinnis was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

No additional information is available at this time.