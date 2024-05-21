West Chicago man allegedly sold cocaine to undercover Naperville police officers: prosecutors

article

A West Chicago man allegedly sold cocaine to an undercover Naperville police officer on two separate occasions this month.

Jeremy Soto, 29, has been charged with three counts of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance (cocaine) and one count of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).

While investigating the sale of illegal narcotics, Naperville police developed Soto as a potential source of illegal narcotics in the DuPage County area.

On May 6, Soto allegedly sold about 2.5 grams of cocaine to an undercover officer while in downtown Naperville. Then, on May 20, Soto again allegedly sold about 27.9 grams of cocaine to an undercover officer in downtown Naperville.

Following the second alleged sale, police arrested Soto, and he was taken into custody.

When he was taken into custody, police said he allegedly had 21 individually wrapped baggies totaling about 20 grams of cocaine.

"Any day we are able to get a suspected drug dealer off the streets is a good day for DuPage County," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "Drug dealers care nothing for their victims, society or the rule of law. They care only about lining their pockets at the expense of others."

A judge granted the state's motion to detain Soto pre-trial. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 10.