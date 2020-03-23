Man charged after loaded guns seized from gathering at Gold Coast hotel

article

Chicago police seized three guns and arrested a man after they were called to a gathering of about 10 people Monday at a hotel in the Gold Coast.

James Beecham, 28, faces two felony counts of aggravated unauthorized use of a loaded weapon and one felony count of unauthorized use of a weapon by a felon, according to Chicago police.

Authorities were called at 2:27 a.m. for reports of a disturbance in a hotel room in the 200 block of East Walton Place, according to Chicago police. The caller also reported a person with a gun.

The Residence Inn by Marriott Chicago is located at 201 E. Walton.

Officers found three handguns in the room and took Beecham into custody, police said.

Nine or 10 other people in the room were dispersed and were not issued citations, police said.

Beecham, of Lawndale, was convicted of burglary in 2017 and 2011, and convicted of illegal gun possession in 2015, according to court records.

He is due in court later Tuesday.