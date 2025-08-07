Man charged after waving gun at driver, walking into suburban Mariano's, police say
WESTERN SPRINGS - An 18-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly waving a gun at another motorist before entering a suburban Mariano’s grocery store Wednesday afternoon.
What we know:
Western Springs police were called just before 12:30 p.m. to a report of a person waving a gun at another driver.
The armed individual was believed to have entered Mariano’s, located at 4700 Gilbert Ave., police said.
Officers temporarily restricted access to the store while they conducted a search. After the store was deemed safe, customers were allowed to reenter, authorities said.
Further investigation revealed the incident occurred in the neighboring Village of La Grange.
Suspect Identified :
Police identified a person of interest, who was later taken into custody.
Pictured is Ricardo A. River, 18.
The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated assault against Ricardo A. River, 18, of Riverside.
River is scheduled to appear for a pretrial detention hearing on Aug. 8 in Cook County Court.
What you can do:
Anyone with more information related to the case is urged to call La Grange Police Investigations Unit at 708-579-2333.
