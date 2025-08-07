Man charged after waving gun at driver, walking into suburban Mariano's, police say

The Brief A man allegedly waved a gun at another driver near Mariano’s in Western Springs around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Ricardo A. River, 18, of Riverside, was arrested and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated assault. The incident occurred in La Grange. River’s pretrial detention hearing is set for Aug. 8. La Grange police are seeking tips at 708-579-2333.



An 18-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly waving a gun at another motorist before entering a suburban Mariano’s grocery store Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

Western Springs police were called just before 12:30 p.m. to a report of a person waving a gun at another driver.

The armed individual was believed to have entered Mariano’s, located at 4700 Gilbert Ave., police said.

Officers temporarily restricted access to the store while they conducted a search. After the store was deemed safe, customers were allowed to reenter, authorities said.

Further investigation revealed the incident occurred in the neighboring Village of La Grange.

Suspect Identified :

Police identified a person of interest, who was later taken into custody.

Pictured is Ricardo A. River, 18.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated assault against Ricardo A. River, 18, of Riverside.

River is scheduled to appear for a pretrial detention hearing on Aug. 8 in Cook County Court.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information related to the case is urged to call La Grange Police Investigations Unit at 708-579-2333.

