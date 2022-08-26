Man charged after search warrant nets 180 lbs of marijuana, over 1,000 THC cartridges
CICERO, Ill. - A man is facing charges after Cicero police seized 180 lbs of marijuana products from a residence Sunday.
Officers were on patrol when they saw a large amount of weed in "plain view" inside a residence in the 5000 block of 14th Street, according to Cicero police.
After obtaining a search warrant, officers found 180 lbs of marijuana and 1,349 cartridges of THC-infused product inside the home, Cicero police said.
Fabian E. Morales was arrested and charged with manufacturing/delivering of over 5,000 grams of cannabis.