Man charged after search warrant nets 180 lbs of marijuana, over 1,000 THC cartridges

A man is facing charges after Cicero police seized 180 lbs of marijuana products from a residence Sunday.

Officers were on patrol when they saw a large amount of weed in "plain view" inside a residence in the 5000 block of 14th Street, according to Cicero police.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers found 180 lbs of marijuana and 1,349 cartridges of THC-infused product inside the home, Cicero police said.

Fabian E. Morales was arrested and charged with manufacturing/delivering of over 5,000 grams of cannabis.