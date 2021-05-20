Man charged after stolen gun found during Kane County traffic stop

article

A Michigan man is facing felony charges after police found a stolen gun and marijuana Wednesday at a traffic stop in Rutland Township.

Dujwan Berry, 41, was pulled over on I-90 west of Elgin around 9:45 a.m. due to multiple traffic violations, according to the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

Officers smelled a marijuana odor coming from the car and searched the vehicle, finding a loaded Ruger 9mm handgun and three grams of marijuana, police said.

The gun was reported stolen in Michigan in 2019. Berry told police he bought the gun off the street in Indiana.

He faces eight charges including a Class X felony for being an armed habitual criminal.

