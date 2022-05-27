Man charged after trying to rob group with replica gun on Chicago's Southwest Side

article

An Illinois man was charged with attempting to rob three people with a replica gun Thursday in the Marquette Park neighborhood.

Thomas Porter, 28, is accused of trying to rob three men, ages 23, 25 and 46, with a replica firearm around 4 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Whipple Street, police said.

Porter, of East Peoria, was arrested moments later in the same block, according to officials.

He was charged with one felony count of attempted aggravated robbery.

Porter is due in bond court Friday.