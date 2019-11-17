Man charged after vehicle wanted for nurse's murder in Little Village crashes in Chatham

article

Two people were arrested Friday, one later released, after leading police on a chase in a vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this week in Little Village.

Armando Lopez, 19, faces a felony charge of aggravated fleeing, attempting to elude police and driving on a revoked license, both misdemeanors, and three traffic violations, Chicago police said.

The pursuit started about 11:47 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village, Chicago police said.

Illinois State Police saw the vehicle at 11:52 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 94 at 47th Street, according to a statement.

The vehicle crashed into another vehicle at 75th Street and Lafayette Avenue, and the driver and passenger were taken into custody for questioning a block away near 75th and Perry Avenue, authorities said.

The vehicle was wanted in connection to the murder of 32-year-old Frank Aguilar, police said. About 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aguilar was in the 3700 block of West 32nd Street when someone in a gray SUV drove by and opened fire, authorities said.

Lopez was not charged in connection with the homicide, police said. The second passenger was released and not charged.

Area Central detectives are investigating.