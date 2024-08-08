Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested for arson after Chicago firefighter critically injured in fire

By Faith Lee
Published  August 8, 2024 3:05pm CDT
CHICAGO - A man was arrested this week after allegedly setting a building on fire in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood last month.

Jose Martinez, 25, is now facing multiple arson charges for the fire that broke out around 7:40 p.m. on July 1 at 2428 S. Sawyer Ave.

A 60-year-old firefighter was critically injured in the blaze and was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. 

Arson investigation underway after Little Village fire

Police launched an arson investigation after two people were injured in a fire Monday evening in the Little Village neighborhood.

A 62-year-old man also suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized.

Police and fire officials determined that the fire was intentionally set, and Chicago police are continuing their investigation.