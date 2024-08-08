Man arrested for arson after Chicago firefighter critically injured in fire

article

A man was arrested this week after allegedly setting a building on fire in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood last month.

Jose Martinez, 25, is now facing multiple arson charges for the fire that broke out around 7:40 p.m. on July 1 at 2428 S. Sawyer Ave.

A 60-year-old firefighter was critically injured in the blaze and was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

A 62-year-old man also suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized.

Police and fire officials determined that the fire was intentionally set, and Chicago police are continuing their investigation.