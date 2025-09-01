Man charged in Chicago-area shooting that left 4 injured, 1 dead: police

The Brief A shooting around 4 a.m. Aug. 30 in the 400 block of West 14th Street in Chicago Heights left one person dead and four others injured, police said. Investigators used surveillance footage, license plate reader data and witness interviews to identify a suspect. Lavaris Yarbrough, 30, of Markham, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and aggravated unlawful restraint.



A south suburban man has been charged in connection with a shooting in Chicago Heights that left one person dead and four others injured, police said.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Aug. 30 in the 400 block of West 14th Street, according to Chicago Heights police.

Officers found three people with gunshot wounds and another with facial injuries. All four were taken to local hospitals.

A fifth victim later arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound, police said.

Two victims were listed in critical condition, two were stable and one died from his injuries.

Police said investigators reviewed surveillance footage, gathered license plate reader data and interviewed witnesses before making an arrest.

Charges were approved against Lavaris Yarbrough, 30, of Markham. He faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of aggravated unlawful restraint.

What's next:

Yarbrough is scheduled to appear at the Cook County courthouse for a detention hearing. Further details have not been released.