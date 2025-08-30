One dead, four injured in Chicago Heights shooting, police say

The Brief One person was killed and four others injured in a shooting early Saturday in Chicago Heights. Police said the violence followed an altercation; two victims are in critical condition and two are stable. Investigators believe the incident was isolated and are asking anyone with information to call 708-756-6400.



One person has died, and four others were injured after a shooting in Chicago Heights on Saturday.

What we know:

According to Chicago Heights Police, officers responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of W. 14th Street around 4:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds and another person with injuries to his face. All four people were transported to local hospitals. Hospital staff notified officials that another patient with a gunshot wound had arrived on their own.

Two of the individuals are listed in critical condition, two are listed in stable condition, and one died from his injuries.

Police believe this was an isolated incident that happened after an altercation.

Police are investigating the incident.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should call 708-756-6400.