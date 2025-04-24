Man charged in CTA Blue Line shooting that injured teen during robbery attempt: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged in the shooting of a 16-year-old during an attempted armed robbery on a CTA Blue Line train platform in December 2023, police said.
What we know:
Malik Washington, 23, faces one felony count of first-degree murder — strong probability of death or injury — and one felony count of attempted armed robbery.
He was arrested Wednesday in the 2600 block of South California Avenue after being identified as a suspect in the Dec. 13, 2023, shooting, according to Chicago police.
Washington allegedly shot and injured the 16-year-old boy during the attempted robbery on the train platform.
What's next:
Washington is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Friday.