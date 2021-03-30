Man charged in 2020 carjacking of delivery driver in West Englewood

A 19-year-old man was charged with carjacking a delivery driver last year in West Englewood on the South Side.

Marquill Buckner allegedly took a vehicle by force from a 24-year-old delivery driver Feb. 14 in the 7000 block of South Honore Street, Chicago police said.

Buckner was already being held without bail at Cook County Jail on unrelated weapons charges, according to police and the Cook County sheriff’s office.

He was expected to appear in court for the new vehicular hijacking charge Tuesday.