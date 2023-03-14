Man charged in 2021 robbery of Lake View store

article

A Chicago man was charged in connection with an armed robbery at a Lake View retail store in 2021.

Christopher Savage was arrested Monday in the 200 block of South State Street and charged with aggravated robbery with an implied firearm.

Savage is accused of entering a retail store in the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue on April 24, 2021 and implying he had a gun before stealing property and fleeing.

Savage, of Park Manor, is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.

No further information was immediately available.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE