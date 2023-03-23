Expand / Collapse search

Man charged in 2022 South Shore shooting: police

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
South Shore
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Anthony Anderson

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in connection to a shooting in South Shore last year. 

Police say Anthony Anderson, 57, was arrested on Wednesday when he was identified as the suspect who shot a 60-year-old man on Dec. 29. 

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of S. South Shore Drive, the same block Anderson was arrested on. 

Anderson faces a felony charge for aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm. 

He was scheduled to appear in bond court on Thursday. 