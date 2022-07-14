Man charged in 3 robberies in Logan Square

A Chicago man was charged in a trio of robberies inside businesses this month in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Morris Williams, 39, was arrested Tuesday and charged with armed robbery, aggravated robbery with a firearm and robbery, all felonies.

On the Fourth of July, Williams allegedly entered a business in the 2400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue and robbed a 30-year-old man at gunpoint, police said.

Two days later, Williams is accused of going into a business in the 2400 block of West North Avenue and robbing a 37-year-old woman, police said.

On Saturday, Williams walked into a business in the 2500 block of West North Avenue and robbed a female, officials said.

He is due in bond court Thursday.