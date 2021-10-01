Man charged in attack on Red Line passenger

article

A man was charged Friday with attacking a man at the Argyle Red Line station on the North Side.

Kenneth Ray, 33, was charged with aggravated battery of a CTA passenger and aggravated battery in a public place, police said.

Ray approached a 30-year-old man from behind and struck him in the head around 1:18 p.m. Aug. 15 at the CTA stop at 1118 W. Argyle St, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He is due in court Friday.

The FBI said when the victim asked why he had done it, Ray allegedly said that the victim "deserved it" and used an ethnic slur against the victim and the victim's partner.

"We are looking at this as a potential hate crime," said FBI Special Agent Siobhan Johnson. "Our victim was an Asian American and as we all know across the nation, we've been seeing significant increase in crimes not just against Asian Americans but all demographics."