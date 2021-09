article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for beating a man at the Argyle Red Line station on the North Side.

The man allegedly approached a 30-year-old man from behind and struck him in the head around 1:18 p.m. Aug. 15 at the CTA stop at 1118 W. Argyle Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP