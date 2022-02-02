Man charged in Christmas 2020 shooting in Gage Park
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old was charged in connection with a deadly shooting on Christmas Day 2020 in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
George Reyes was accused of shooting and killing a 20-year-old man in the 3300 block of West 52nd Street, police said.
Reyes was arrested Tuesday in Blue Island and charged with first-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon, police said.
He was also cited for possession of a high-capacity magazine and metal-piercing bullets.
Reyes is due in court Wednesday.
