Man charged in connection with armed robbery in suburban Carol Stream

A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery Sunday in suburban Carol Stream.

Jason Zell, of Carol Stream, was charged with a felony count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, the Du Page County state’s attorney said.

About 8:50 p.m. that day Zell allegedly entered Walgreens, 1601 N. Main St., and brought an item to the register as if he was going to buy it, officials said. As the clerk opened the register in order to complete the sale, Zell allegedly jumped on the counter, pulled silver bladed hatchet from his pants and placed it on the counter, reached around the counter and stole money from the register before fleeing.

About 10 p.m. two days later, Zell flagged down a Wheaton Police officer on patrol and turned himself in, officials said.

He appeared in bond court Wednesday, and was ordered to be held on a $300K bail, officials said. He is due back in court Feb. 11.