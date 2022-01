article

A Chicago man was charged with stabbing a woman to death Saturday in the Fuller Park neighborhood.

Renard Wilson, 40, was accused of stabbing a 26-year-old woman multiple times leading to her death in the 300 block of West 42nd Street, police said.

Wilson was arrested Sunday at the same location and charged with first-degree murder, according to police.

He is due in bond court Tuesday.

