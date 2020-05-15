Man charged in Englewood domestic shooting

article

A man has been charged with shooting someone he knows Thursday in Englewood on the South Side.

Ernest Wilson, 52, is charged with one felony count each of aggravated battery with a firearm and attempted first-degree murder, according to Chicago police.

Wilson is accused of shooting the 20-year-old man while they stood outside about 7:25 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Perry Avenue, police said. Authorities said the incident appeared to be domestic in nature.

The man was taken to St. Bernard Hospital with a gunshot wound in his leg, police said. His condition stabilized.

Wilson, who lives in Englewood, left the scene but was taken into custody at 7:41 a.m. in the 6600 block of South Bell Avenue, police said. He is scheduled to appear in court for a bond hearing on Friday.