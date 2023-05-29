Man, 64, charged in fatal stabbing near Mayor Brandon Johnson’s home

A man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing a woman to death Saturday in the Austin neighborhood, just blocks from Mayor Brandon Johnson's home.

Arnel Smith, 64, was accused of fatally stabbing a woman whose age was unknown in the 5700 block of West Chicago Avenue, police said.

Officers found the woman in an alley, covered by a white blanket. Her wrists were bound by a phone charging cord, according to police reports.

She suffered a large laceration to the neck and injuries to her head and body, police reports said. Her identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Smith was arrested around 3:49 p.m. in the 5700 block of West Superior Street.

He was charged with one count of first-degree murder and concealing a homicidal death, both felonies.

Smith is scheduled to appear in bond court Monday.

No further information was immediately available.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.