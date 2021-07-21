Expand / Collapse search

Man charged in fatal expressway shooting on I-57

By Kennedy Hayes
Angelo Baldwin | Illinois state police

CHICAGO - A man has been charged in connection with a fatal expressway shooting and crash on I-57 on the South Side. 

Angelo Baldwin, 21, of Gary, Indiana has been charged with first-degree murder, according to Illinois State Police announced Wednesday. 

On July 1 at about 1:13 a.m., two vehicles were damaged in a crash on Interstate 57 southbound at Wentworth, police said. Both vehicles pulled off the roadway, and the victim exited his vehicle to speak to Baldwin. 

When the victim, a 21-year-old man from Chicago, returned to the driver's seat of his vehicle, Baldwin fired shots at him.

The passenger of the victim's car, a 27-year-old woman from North Carolina, transported the male victim to a local hospital. The male victim later succumbed to his injuries.

Baldwin fled the scene shortly after. 

Later that day, Baldwin was arrested by the Jackson Police Department in Tennessee, during a traffic stop. He is being held without bond.