Man charged in fatal Logan Square stabbing

Murder charges have been filed in a double stabbing in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Oscar Ocampo, 22, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated domestic battery, Chicago police said.

Jose Lorenzano and another man, 30, got into an argument with Ocampo about 5:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of North Maplewood Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. When the argument turned physical, Ocampo allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the two men multiple times.

Both men were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, police said. Lorenzano was pronounced dead about about 6:40 a.m.

An autopsy released Monday found that Lorenzano died of multiple sharp force injuries, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Ocampo fled the scene but was eventually taken into custody, police said. He was ordered held without bail, according to county records.