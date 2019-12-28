Man charged in fatal shooting of Michigan State student in Chatham

article

A man has been charged in the shooting death of a 19-year-old Michigan State University student who was killed Friday evening at a Chatham apartment while she was home on break, according to Chicago police.

Lafayette Hodges, 18, has been charged with a felony count of involuntary manslaughter, according to Chicago police.

About 9:50 p.m. Friday, a person reported hearing a gunshot and found 19-year-old Lyniah Bell wounded in the bedroom of an apartment in the 8100 block of South Maryland Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Lafayette Hodges | Chicago police

Bell had suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Her death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy Saturday.

Hodges turned himself in to officers about 4:05 a.m. Saturday and was charged, police said. The shooting is believed to have been domestic-related.

Hodges is due in Central Bond Court on Monday.