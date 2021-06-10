Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed 1-year-old girl

article

A man has been charged in the May 27 hit-and-run crash that killed a 1-year-old girl on the Near West Side.

Damien Davis, 35, was arrested Wednesday morning nearly two weeks after police say he was speeding when he rear-ended a Toyota sedan shortly after midnight in the 300 block of South Western Avenue.

Jamyah Harris, 1, was sitting in the back seat of the car, according to Chicago police.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

After hitting the Toyota, Davis allegedly struck several parked cars and then jumped out and ran away, police said.

Davis is charged with driving with a revoked license, speeding and reckless homicide.

Activists and the family of Jamyah Harris had previously announced a $5,000 reward for information about the driver.

Davis is due in court Thursday.