Man charged in Humboldt Park home invasion, shooting

A man has been charged after allegedly shooting a woman during a November home invasion in the Humboldt Park neighborhood

Tristan Medley, 36, is accused of kicking in the door to a residence and shooting a 28-year-old woman in the chest on Nov. 1, 2020 in the 4300 block of West Thomas Street, according to police.

Medley is facing one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm and one felony count of home invasion with a dangerous weapon, police said.

Medley was arrested Wednesday in the 5100 block of West Fulton Street.

He is due Thursday in bond court.