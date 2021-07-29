Man charged in Humboldt Park home invasion, shooting
CHICAGO - A man has been charged after allegedly shooting a woman during a November home invasion in the Humboldt Park neighborhood
Tristan Medley, 36, is accused of kicking in the door to a residence and shooting a 28-year-old woman in the chest on Nov. 1, 2020 in the 4300 block of West Thomas Street, according to police.
Medley is facing one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm and one felony count of home invasion with a dangerous weapon, police said.
Medley was arrested Wednesday in the 5100 block of West Fulton Street.
He is due Thursday in bond court.
