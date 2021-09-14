Man charged in Little Village carjacking

article

An 18-year-old was charged in connection with a carjacking in September in the Little Village neighborhood.

Hector Pillado allegedly took a 40-year-old man’s car by force on Sept. 11 in the 4200 block of West 26th Street, Chicago police said.

He was arrested Sunday at 3:32 p.m. after being found inside the stolen vehicle, police said.

Pillado was charged with vehicular hijacking with a weapon, vehicular hijacking and unlawful vehicular invastion.

There is no additional information.

