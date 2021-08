article

A man has been charged Monday in connection with a shooting in the McKinley Park neighborhood over the weekend.

Jair Castillo Martinez, 28, is accused of shooting a 30-year-old man in the chest after a fight in the 3000 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Martinez faces one felony count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, pollice said

He is due in bond court Monday.