Man charged in murder of 19-year-old on Chicago's Northwest Side

A man was charged with murder in the shooting of a 19-year-old man last April in the Forest Glen neighborhood.

Hernan Saucedo, 26, is accused of gunning down Christopher Andrew Kudlik who was found shot to death after crashing his car on April 24 in the 5300 block of North Cicero Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Saucedo was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.