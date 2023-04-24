Person fatally shot while driving on Chicago's Northwest Side

A driver was shot and killed Monday morning in the Forest Glen neighborhood.

The male, whose age was unknown, was found in a crashed car with gunshot wounds to the head around 4:48 a.m. in the 5300 block of North Cicero Avenue.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No other injuries were reported.

There is no one in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.