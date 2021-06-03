Man charged in shooting of infant, mother in Austin

article

A 30-year-old man faces attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting and wounding a 1-year-old boy and his mother Tuesday in the Austin neighborhood.

Michael Williams, 30, allegedly shot the boy and his 30-year-old mother at 1:21 a.m. through the window of their garden unit apartment in the 5200 block of West Congress Parkway, police said.

The woman was grazed by a bullet on her body and hand, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. The boy was struck twice in the legs, and taken to the same hospital where he has been stabilized.

Williams was arrested several hours later at a traffic stop, police said.

Williams is also charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, police said.

He is due in court Thursday.