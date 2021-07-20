Man charged in shooting of toddler, man in Humboldt Park

article

A man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting a 2-year-old boy and a man in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Miguel Avelar, 18, is accused of shooting a 2-year-old boy in the leg and a 32-year-old man in the face July 13 in the 1500 block of North Tripp Avenue, Chicago police said.

Both victims were transported to St. Mary’s Hospital, but were later transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Avelar is facing two felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

He is due in bond court Tuesday.