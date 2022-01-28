Chicago man extradited from Iowa to face charges in shooting of woman

article

A man was charged with shooting a woman last September in the University Village neighborhood.

Jerome Bolar, 31, was accused of shooting a 31-year-old woman in the chest on Sept. 30, 2021 in the 1300 block of West 13th Street, police said.

Bolar was extradited from Cedar Rapids, Iowa and arrested upon his arrival Thursday at O'Hare Airport, police said.

Bolar was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, police said.

