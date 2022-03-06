18-year-old charged with fatally stabbing beloved Chicago bartender

article

An 18-year-old man was charged with fatally stabbing a Hyde Park bartender two weeks ago, prosecutors said.

On Feb. 25, Diego Damis was walking home from a shift at The Cove Lounge when Keante McShan began following him, prosecutors said Sunday.

Damis, a relatively recent Italian immigrant, was a regular-turned-bartender at The Cove Lounge in Hyde Park. But he was also a musician, a painter, an avid chess player and a tiramisu expert, according to his family, friends and others who knew him from the well-known watering hole.

McShan was allegedly seen approaching Damis, stabbing him multiple times and taking his property, including wallet, cash and bank card in the 4900 block of South Greenwood Avenue, prosecutors said. Damis is seen on surveillance video on his knees as McShan is seen running away. After a few moments, Damis is seen falling backward onto the ground where he is found with multiple stab wounds.

Damis was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and was pronounced dead about 6:40 a.m., Chicago police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

Diego Damis, 41, holds his niece. He was the victim of a fatal stabbing in Kenwood Feb. 25. | Provided

Police found a blue hooded sweatshirt nearby the scene of the stabbing. On surveillance video, McShan was seen wearing a two-tone NY Yankees jacket and carrying a satchel bag, prosecutors said. Right before the incident, McShan is seen in the same clothing but with a blue hoodie on top of the Yankees coat. At 5:25 a.m., after the stabbing, McShan went to the BP at 5130 S. Lake Park Ave., prosecutors said, 8-10 blocks from the stabbing. There, McShan bought a box of Newport cigarettes allegedly using Damis’ bank card.

Surveillance video shows McShan wearing a Yankees jacket along with black pants with a white stripe on each leg. Underneath the jacket, McShan had a black jacket with multiple colored spots around the hood. McShan was also wearing a pink bracelet on his right wrist at gas station.

Detectives followed McShan’s movements using video surveillance and saw him walk up to a multi-unit apartment complex. Detectives searched the address in a law enforcement database and came across McShan’s name and criminal background.

On March 4, officers conducted a covert surveillance on the apartment complex. They saw McShan wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with multi-colored spots around the hood, black pants with a white stripe down each leg and a pink bracelet on his right wrist, prosecutors said. Officers confirmed he lived at the building.

That same day, a search warrant was served on McShan’s home and officers found the Yankees jacket, Damis’ wallet and debit card, a Ventra card and a knife. Officers also recovered a yellow jacket that was seen in other surveillance video at a Subway restaurant where McShan is seen going to a couple hours after the stabbing.

McShan’s girlfriend also resides at the home where the search was conducted. She arrived during the search, prosecutors said. She was in possession of a satchel bag similar to the bag McShan was seen with on surveillance video.

McShan was held with no bail Sunday. "For the pendency of this case unless another judge rules otherwise. You are being held no bail. You won’t be going anywhere," Judge Kelly Marie McCarthy said.