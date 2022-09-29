Man charged in violent CTA robbery that resulted in victim being hit in the head with a bottle: police

article

A man has been charged with robbing two people on the CTA Red Line this month.

Solomon Washington, 30, was arrested Wednesday.

At 2:42 a.m. on Sept. 24, the victim was riding a Red Line train at which point two offenders approached him, and eventually struck him in the head with a wine bottle, said Chief Brendan Deenihan at a news conference Thursday.

Video shared on social media shows the suspects surrounding the man as he sat on a train. The male attacker demanded the man's ID.

They grabbed a bottle of what looks like wine from the man, then reached into his pocket. As another passenger tried to come to his aid, the female attacker smashed the victim in the head with the bottle.

The offenders then removed money from the victim.

The victim, who is unhoused, was taken to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Deenihan said since the victim is unhoused, it was difficult to get in touch with the victim, which is why there was a delay in arresting the suspect.

About 24 hours after the first attack, Washington committed another similar robbery.

A victim was sleeping on the same train, and Washington allegedly went through the victim's pockets and robbed him as well.