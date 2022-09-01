Man, 31, faces charges in West Side shooting

article

A Chicago man was charged in connection with a shooting this June that seriously wounded a man in the Austin neighborhood.

Maurice Holmes, 31, is accused of shooting and seriously wounding a 48-year-old man on June 19 in the same block as his residence, in the 100 block of North Walker Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Holmes was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and armed habitual criminal.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.