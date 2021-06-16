Expand / Collapse search

Man charged with murder in death of 20-year-old in Humboldt Park

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Humboldt Park
A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with a 2020 murder in Humboldt Park.

CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man faces a first degree murder charge in connection with the death of a man in Humboldt Park last year.

Jerryon Stevens was identified as the offender who killed a 20-year-old male victim in the 700 block of North Ridgeway on Dec. 26 2020, police announced Wednesday.

Stevens was arrested Monday afternoon in the 500 block of North Trumbull. 

The offender was placed into custody and charged accordingly. 

No additional information is available at this time.