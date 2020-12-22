Man charged with armed robbery of Joliet GameStop

article

A man is accused of stealing video games and a video game console from a store in suburban Joliet.

Jocqui McGee, 25, allegedly walked into a GameStop store, 1530 Route 59, about 5:30 p.m. Saturday and spoke to an employee about buying the games and the console, Joliet police said.

Then, McGee allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded the employee hand over the merchandise, police said. He allegedly took off with the items and an action figure before officers arrived.

Officers in nearby Bolingbrook contacted a GameStop store in their jurisdiction about the robbery and gave the employees McGee’s description, police said. A short time later, the employees spotted McGee in their store and called Bolingbrook police.

McGee was taken into custody and officers allegedly recovered a loaded handgun from him, police said. McGee also allegedly "made statements implicating himself in the armed robbery."

He is charged with armed robbery, illegal possession of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, police said.

He is being held at the Will County Jail on $500,000 bail and was due back in court Monday.