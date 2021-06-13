Man charged with assaulting an elderly woman, accosting another minutes later

A Chicago man is facing charges after assaulting a senior citizen Thursday in suburban Maywood.

Christopher Jones was charged with aggravated assault after he was identified as the person who assaulted an elderly woman in her home, Maywood police said.

About 9:15 a.m., an elderly woman was watching her dogs play in the backyard on the corner of 11th and Oak avenues when Jones approached her and threw her against the wall, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

Jones allegedly tried removing the woman’s pants, according to police.

A neighbor heard the woman scream and stopped Jones from continuing his assault, police said.

Advertisement

Minutes later, Jones accosted another woman in Melrose Park, police said.