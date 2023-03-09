Man charged with attacking CTA employee in East Garfield Park

article

A man is facing charges in connection with an attack on a CTA employee Wednesday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Curtis Washington, 37, is accused of battering a 40-year-old CTA worker after midnight at the Kedzie Green Line platform, according to police.

Washington also allegedly damaged an attendant booth on the platform, police said.

He was taken into custody by responding officers and charged with aggravated battery of a transit employee and criminal damage to property under $500.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Washington is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.