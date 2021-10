article

A man was charged with attacking a woman on a CTA train Wednesday in the Loop.

William Harris, 41, was identified as the person who attacked an 18-year-old woman who was riding on a Blue Line train about 10:38 a.m. near the Washington station, police said.

Harris was arrested minutes later and charged with aggravated battery of a transit passenger, police said.

He is due in bond court Thursday.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP