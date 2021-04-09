Man charged with attempted murder dies weeks after being shot by police in Calumet City

A Calumet City man died Thursday after being shot by police weeks earlier in the south suburb.

Alvin Burrage, 26, was shot multiple times March 25 and died Thursday morning from complications of his injuries, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Calumet City police said an officer shot Burrage just before 5 p.m. during a traffic stop in the 500 block of Jeffrey Avenue after Burrage "began to raise a handgun in the officer’s direction."

Burrage allegedly fired back several times without striking anyone, got back into his vehicle and fled, police said.

He was found in critical condition at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago and charged with attempted murder, police said.

Police said the officer only fired one shot at Burrage, but an autopsy by the medical examiner’s office said Burrage died from "complications of multiple gunshot wounds." The autopsy ruled his death a homicide.