A 33-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Englewood, according to Chicago police.

Dimarko Jones was arrested about 8:15 a.m. Thursday in the 10300 block of South Doty Avenue, after being positively identified as the person who allegedly shot a 32-year-old man Sept. 23 in the 7300 block of South Yale Avenue, police said.

He is due in bond court Saturday.