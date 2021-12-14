Man charged with attempted murder in Logan Square stabbing

article

A man was charged with attempted murder in connection to a September stabbing that left a man seriously wounded in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Banner Sperlazzo, 28, was charged with first-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, police said.

Sperlazzo was identified by police as the man who approached a 26-year-old man from behind and stabbed him several times in the head and body on Sept. 5 in the 2600 block of North Drake Avenue, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The Elgin resident was arrested Sunday in the Lake View neighborhood, according to CPD.

Sperlazzo is due in bond court Tuesday.