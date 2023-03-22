Man charged with attempted murder in South Side stabbing

article

A 44-year-old man was charged in connection to a stabbing on the South Side Tuesday morning.

Police say Dustin Suri was arrested at 12:27 a.m. after he was identified as the person who moments earlier stabbed a 42-year-old man multiple times in the 600 block of West Woodland Park.

Responding officers arrested Suri as he was trying to flee the scene.

Suri was charged with attempted murder in the fist degree and aggravated batter with a deadly weapon.