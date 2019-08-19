Man charged with attempted murder of Illinois state trooper

article

A 43-year-old suburban Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder for shooting and wounding an Illinois State Trooper who serving a warrant at the man's home.

Authorities say Volodymyr Dragan of Wheeling shot the 32-year-old trooper about 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The trooper was among a group of officers serving a warrant for aggravated assault on a police officer and other allegations stemming from a state police traffic stop on Interstate 294 early Thursday. The trooper's injuries were not life-threatening.

He also is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm to a police officer, aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated assault of a police officer.

Dragan is being held without bail at the Cook County Jail, according to the Cook County sheriff's office. His next court date was set for Tuesday in Rolling Meadows.