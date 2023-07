article

A man is charged with a deadly stabbing that took place on Friday in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said Fabian Velazquez, 30, attacked a 43-year-old man on West Grand near Lawndale on Friday around 10:40 a.m.

He was arrested a few minutes later.

Velazquez is charged with felony first degree murder and is expected in bond court on Sunday.