Man charged with dealing meth in Elgin

A man is accused of dealing drugs after allegedly being found with meth during a traffic stop last week in westsuburban Elgin.

Fredy Ramirez-Serrano, 33, is charged with felony counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, armed violence and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting a police officer, two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and improper use of a vehicle registration.

On April 11, Elgin police heard loud music coming from a vehicle parked in the 1600 block of Mulberry Court, prosecutors said. Officers approached the vehicle and spotted a knife and gun inside near Ramirez-Serrano, who was behind the wheel.

Officers ordered Ramirez-Serrano to get out of the vehicle, but he refused and he was arrested, prosecutors said.

A search yielded 15 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and “an item associated with drug dealing,” prosecutors said. Officers determined the gun was actually a BB pistol with no safety tip, and the vehicle’s temporary license plate was not registered to Ramirez-Serrano.

He is being held at the Kane County Jail on $100,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court April 22.